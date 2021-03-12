The Buccaneers re-signed Minter to a one-year deal Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Minter played a depth role for the Bucs in 2020, only missing one game. While Minter has proved his talents in years past when he played in Arizona, the 30-year-old hasn't seen similar production since. The linebacker recorded 15 tackles and one pass breakup last year.
