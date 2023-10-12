Evans (hamstring) officially was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Evans didn't make an appearance in the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, but the veteran wide receiver evidently logged some on-field work at some point. Auman also noted that coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the key day for Evans during Week 6 prep will be Friday with regard to the hamstring injury that has lingered since he got injured Week 4. Consequently, how Evans is listed on Friday's practice report will be key for his potential to play Sunday against the Lions.