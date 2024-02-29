The Buccaneers appear committed to re-signing Evans before the start of free agency, even if there is a financial strain on the team's cap situation, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "He's an unprecedented player. We want him to be a Buc for life. We're working towards that," general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday at the NFL combine.

Licht admitted the team would probably have to "strain a little bit" to reach a deal palatable to Evans, who's coming off his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season. The perennial Pro Bowler also recorded 13 touchdowns in 2023 -- tying the second-highest coaches and management alike for his consistency and professionalism. "Mike did a heck of a job and he came to work every day," coach Todd Bowles said. "He has been very consistent, very dynamic, yet he's very humble off the field. He's one of my favorite players. I have a lot of respect for Mike and everything he does..."