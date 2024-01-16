Evans secured three of seven targets for 48 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Evans finished third in receptions and fourth in receiving yards despite garnering the second-most targets on the night for Tampa Bay, an unfamiliar level of inefficiency for the multi-time Pro Bowler. However, Evans finished strong with 19- and eight-yard grabs on Tampa Bay's final drive, and he also was partly responsible for his modest night by dropping what looked like a perfectly thrown deep ball from Baker Mayfield just past the midway point of the first quarter. Evans should be heavily involved again when the Buccaneers face the Lions on the road in a divisional-round matchup Sunday afternoon, a game in which Tampa Bay's air attack figures to play an integral part.