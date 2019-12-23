Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Mediocre production in loss
Barber rushed five times for 13 yards and lost a fumble in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.
Barber saw backfield mate Ronald Jones receive nine more carries, making it one of the rare weeks where there was a clear pecking order in the ground attack. Barber has rushed for under 20 yards in two straight games, and for less than 50 yards in all but one contest this season. The fourth-year pro is thus a middling fantasy option against the Falcons in Week 17.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Another lackluster showing•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Same rushing workload as Jones•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Remains second on depth chart•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Surprises with pair of touchdowns•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid workload in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: In end zone as receiver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...