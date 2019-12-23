Barber rushed five times for 13 yards and lost a fumble in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Barber saw backfield mate Ronald Jones receive nine more carries, making it one of the rare weeks where there was a clear pecking order in the ground attack. Barber has rushed for under 20 yards in two straight games, and for less than 50 yards in all but one contest this season. The fourth-year pro is thus a middling fantasy option against the Falcons in Week 17.