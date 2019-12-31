Barber rushed six times for 10 yards and secured two of four targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2019 season with 154 rushes for 470 yards and six touchdowns while adding 16 receptions (24 targets) for 115 yards and another score.

Barber set a career high in touchdowns during 2019, but that was partly offset by a career-low 3.1 yards per tote. The four-year pro also saw an 80-carry drop from 2018, with Ronald Jones taking on a much bigger role than during his disastrous rookie campaign. The 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming March, and it would appear likely the Buccaneers will make upgrading the running back position one of their top offseason priorities, potentially deeming Barber expendable.