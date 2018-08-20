Barber is performing like a starting running back so far this preseason, according to coach Dirk Koetter, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Barber has totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries through the Buccaneers' first two exhibition outings. He's done so while rookie second-rounder Ronald Jones has managed just 11 yards on his 12 totes. Along with that superior production, Barber's ability in the passing game currently trumps that of Jones, who caught 32 passes in three seasons at USC. With Jones still figuring out how to showcase his explosiveness in the NFL, Barber is poised to enter the regular season as the team's starting tailback -- a notion Koetter seems comfortable with. In his final five appearances last season, Barber rushed 78 times for 335 yards, showing what he's capable of in an expanded role.