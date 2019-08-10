Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid in limited action
Barber rushed three times for 18 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.
Barber looked crisp in his cuts during his time on the field on the opening series, flashing some of the same deceptive speed that he's made the norm in various training camp practices. Both Barber and primary competitor Ronald Jones II saw playing time on the first drive, and both players ultimately acquitted themselves well relative to opportunity. The two will continue their battle for the top job in the backfield in next Friday's exhibition against the Dolphins.
