Barber will start Monday's game versus the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Earlier Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed Barber would take the place of Doug Martin as the primary running back for the Buccaneers. In a turn of events, though, Martin won't take the field at all Monday due to a violation of team rules. Over the past two games, Barber has tallied 35 carries for 160 yards and five catches for 46 yards, so he's a good bet to produce against an Atlanta defense that has given up 134.2 yards from scrimmage to game to running backs this season. Behind Barber, Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers should get in the act as well.