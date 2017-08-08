Fitzpatrick remains in a hotly-contested battle with Ryan Griffin for the No. 2 quarterback job, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick has his competition outdistanced by a country mile when it comes to experience, but Griffin has outplayed him at times in practice thus far in camp. However, the battle to back up Jameis Winston is likely to go through the final preseason games, as both Fitzpatrick and Griffin are projected to see plenty of reps with which to make their case for the job.