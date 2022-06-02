Fitzpatrick (hip) announced his retirement Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It comes as no surprise after the now-39-year-old QB suffered a season-ending hip injury Week 1 last season. The Commanders were forced to turn to Taylor Heinicke under center for most of the year, with Fitzpatrick ultimately unable to recover without surgery. He had an arthroscopic procedure in December but will focus on something besides football now that he's healthy again. The 2005 seventh-round pick made starts for nine different NFL teams throughout his career, going 59-87-1 while throwing 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions. Fitzpatrick's best seasons mostly came in the second half of his career, including 2015 with the Jets (31 TDs) and 2020 with the Dolphins (68.5 completion percentage).
