Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Snags pick-six in opener
Hargreaves recorded three tackles (two solo) and a pick-six interception in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
The talk from Hargreaves all summer had been that he was exceedingly more comfortable in the press coverage that's a hallmark of Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. The fourth-year corner proved that was more than just preseason talk in the opener, jumping a second-quarter Jimmy Garoppolo pass perfectly and making a quick 15-yard jaunt into the end zone. The Buccaneers secondary did a solid job overall in their first full game executing the new defense, and Hargreaves' play was certainly an encouraging aspect of what was a disappointing afternoon overall from a team perspective.
