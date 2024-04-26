The Cardinals selected Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

Robinson took some time to develop into a star at Missouri but once things clicked, they clicked in a big way. It culminated in Robinson being named first-team All-SEC as a fifth-year senior in 2023 on the strength of 8.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss. At 285 pounds with offensive tackle-level arm length (34.5), he's a powerful rusher who can stand up against the run (43 tackles in 2023). Look for Robinson to challenge either Zaven Collins or BJ Ojulari for defensive end snaps right away.