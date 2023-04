Moffatt was awarded off waivers to the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Moffatt had been waived by the Falcons on Friday. The safety appeared in three games for Atlanta last season before being placed on injured reserve due to a calf injury. Moffatt will bolster the safety depth for an Arizona team that was recently informed of a trade request by starting free safety Budda Baker (shoulder).