Barnes finished Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles with seven tackles (four solo).

Barnes and Antonio Hamilton finished tied for the most tackles on Arizona's defense Sunday. Barnes has played all but one defensive snap over the last two games since moving into the starting middle linebacker role for Kyzir White, who was placed on IR on Nov. 21 with a torn biceps. Since then, Barnes has 28 tackles (15 solo) over five games.