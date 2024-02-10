Barnes tallied 55 tackles, one interception and five more pass defenses in 16 games during the 2023 regular season.

Barnes scattered six starts among his 16 appearances, and most of his production occurred after Kyzir White was lost for the season after Week 11 due to a torn biceps. As evidence, Barnes had 34 tackles over the final six contests, a span in which he played at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps on four occasions. He was operating on a one-year contract this past season, so a return to the Cardinals in 2024 may depend on White's recovery.