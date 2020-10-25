site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-kylie-fitts-suiting-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Kylie Fitts: Suiting up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fitts (hamstring) is active for Sunday's divisional matchup against Seattle.
Fitts was limited in practice all week, so it never appeared as though his availability for Sunday Night Football was in serious jeopardy. He stands to start at outside linebacker versus Seattle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 39 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read