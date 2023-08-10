Scott signed a contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Scott's signing came as a corresponding move to Marlon Mack being placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. With Mack lost for the season, Scott will look to secure a roster spot ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 23-year-old most recently played in the USFL as a running back for the Michigan Panthers, handling 78 carries for 295 yards and a touchdown. Previously, Scott spent time with the Saints and Broncos since entering the league in 2021.