Cardinals' Tramon Williams: Lands in Arizona desert
The Cardinals signed Williams on Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
During the first week of training camp, the Cardinals worked out a few veteran cornerbacks, likely to gauge each one's health, but injuries to Justin Bethel (knee) and Ronald Zamort (torn ACL) seemingly forced their hand earlier than expected. With the addition of Williams, the organization upheld its standard of plugging and playing a vet corner opposite All-Pro Patrick Peterson. However, that veteran will likely be Bethel, if he recovers from a hyperextended left knee. If Williams is able to obtain a large role, though, he's coming off two seasons with the Browns in which he notched 105 tackles (83 solo), 15 passes defended and two interceptions in 27 games, 22 of them starts.
