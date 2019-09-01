The Texans waived Hansen on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hansen originally signed with Houston at the start of training camp. The 24-year-old bounced around prior to that, signing contracts with the Saints, Broncos and Patriots. Hansen didn't see any regular-season action in 2018 after appearing in 15 games for the Jets in the 2017 season, logging 342 snaps on offense and catching nine passes for 94 yards on 17 targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week