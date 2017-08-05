Stuckey (knee) was released by the Charagers on Friday following a failed physical, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

The veteran began training camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury he suffered in the final game of the regular season last year. Stuckey spent his first seven seasons with the Chargers, but was scheduled to make $2.9 million in the final year of his contract as mainly a special teams' player.