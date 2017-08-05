Chargers' Darrell Stuckey: Parts ways with Chargers
Stuckey (knee) was released by the Charagers on Friday following a failed physical, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
The veteran began training camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury he suffered in the final game of the regular season last year. Stuckey spent his first seven seasons with the Chargers, but was scheduled to make $2.9 million in the final year of his contract as mainly a special teams' player.
More News
-
Chargers' Darrell Stuckey: Hurts knee in season finale•
-
Chargers' Darrell Stuckey: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Chargers defensive back Darrell Stuckey heading to Pro Bowl•
-
Chargers DB Darrell Stuckey scores 53-yard TD vs. Patriots•
-
Chargers list 16 players on Week 6 injury report•
-
Darrell Stuckey signed to four-year deal with Chargers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...