Cook caught two passes for eight yards and one touchdown on five targets against the Giants on Sunday.

The touchdown provided a modicum of respectability to Cook's box score, but it's mostly another inefficient showing from Cook, who is at once an aged veteran and an inconsistent technician. Rather than Cook stepping up in the absence of lead target Keenan Allen (Covid), it was WR3 Jalen Guyton and rookie Josh Palmer who stepped up in the Chargers' pass-catching rotation. Cook should remain the Chargers' TE1 through the rest of the year, but understudies Donald Parham and Stephen Anderson might play more snaps than most backup tight ends, and at Cook's expense.