Pope (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Las Vegas, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
The 27-year-old was listed as doubtful due to the concussion, so he never had much of a chance to play Sunday. Pope still needs to clear the concussion protocol to have a chance of suiting up next week. Kalen Ballage was elevated from the practice squad for backfield depth behind Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley.
