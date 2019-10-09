Kanoff was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Kanoff was most recently a member of the Lions' practice squad before being released Sept. 13. An undrafted free agent back in 2017, Kanoff has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL contest and will presumably serve as a developmental project for the time being.

