The Chiefs selected Hanson in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

Hanson was a three-year starter as a five-year player at Holy Cross, and now he heads to the Chiefs to try to win a roster spot as a reserve interior lineman. It might help his odds somewhat if he can give the Chiefs good practice reps at center after playing guard in college. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds Hanson is a bit tall and light for the interior, so he might need to bulk up on the practice squad first.