The Chiefs selected Nourzad in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

Creed Humphrey had well-documented issues snapping the ball in the postseason, and Nourzad can help solidify that. Humphrey is too talented to fall out of the offensive line equation, but there wasn't another center on the roster before Nourzad was selected. Nourzad began his career at Cornell before transferring to Penn State, where he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors. He has experience all across the interior and even some starts at right tackle. He adds versatile depth to a line that needed it.