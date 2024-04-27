The Chiefs selected Wiley in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

Travis Kelce isn't going anywhere, but it makes sense for the Chiefs to add some depth behind the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer. Wiley was blocked from being a factor at Texas by fellow draftee Ja'Tavion Sanders. However, the former's transfer to TCU in 2022 put him on the map. Wiley caught four touchdowns that season, then got more involved as a senior with 47 grabs for 520 yards and eight scores. He has good speed (4.62) for his size (6-foot-6) and will be able to develop behind one of the best to ever do it. Dynasty players should note that Wiley will turn 24 as a rookie, however.