The Texans traded Rankin to the Chiefs in exchange for running back Carlos Hyde, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 2018 third-round pick wasn't going to be a starter in Houston after the team acquired Laremy Tunsil from the Dolphins, and he'll likely be a backup in Kansas City as well.

