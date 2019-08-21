Chiefs' Michael Hunter: Nursing groin injury
Hunter was sidelined from Tuesday's practice due to a groin injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
The severity of Hunter's injury is not known at this time, but it was enough to make him a non-participant Tuesday. The 26-year-old has spent time with the Giants and Broncos during his first two seasons and is now looking to make an impression at the Chiefs' camp. It will be advantageous for him to return sooner than later, as he is presumably on the outside looking in at a final roster spot as of now.
