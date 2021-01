Keizer logged 302 snaps on offense in 2020 but reeled in just six of his nine targets for 63 yards over the course of the season.

Keizer's usage trended a bit toward rushing plays in general, not that he would be frequently targeted on passing downs with skill players like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on the roster. Keizer enters the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent, meaning the Chiefs can retain him should they choose to offer Keizer a league-minimum contract.