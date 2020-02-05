Keizer signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction report.

Keizer spent time with the Chiefs during the preseason, recording a touchdown in the final preseason matchup. After initially being cut ahead of Week 1, the tight end spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad. He'll now get a chance to develop in the Chiefs system this offseason as he looks to crack the 53-man roster in the fall.