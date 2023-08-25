Jackson took four carries for eight yards and a touchdown and caught one of three targets for six yards in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over the Eagles.

With Jonathan Taylor (contract/PUP) and Zack Moss (broken arm) both unavailable, Jackson split first-team snaps with Evan Hull, who had a 6-25-1 rushing line but wasn't targeted. The Colts kept their first-team offense on the field for the entire first half, six drives, in which time Jackson and Hull were the only tailbacks to take snaps. Jackson scored from three yards out on the third drive and Hull punched it in from one yard out on the following series. Neither played with Gardner Minshew and the backups in the first half, giving way to Jake Funk and Kenyan Drake in the backfield. It looks like both Jackson and Hull could have significant roles Week 1, though the Colts may still try to improve their backfield before then -- or at least try to partially offset the potential loss of Taylor, who is seeking a trade. It's one of the key situations to monitor for fantasy in the final two weeks before the start of the regular season.