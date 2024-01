Jackson signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Monday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Jackson made appearances with the Colts and Browns this season, before ultimately finding his way to the Giants. The Duke product ended up totaling four appearances on the year, with 14 carries for 16 yards and five catches on six targets for 14 more yards through the air. He'll now have an opportunity to carve out a bigger role next season in New York.