The Colts have agreed to terms with Davis on a two-year, $14 million deal, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Davis turns 27 in June and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dolphins after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis appeared in all 17 games last season, making seven starts and finishing with 28 tackles (15 solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll be a prominent fixture in the Colts' defensive line rotation.