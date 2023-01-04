Thomas recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 38-10 defeat to the Giants.
Thomas matched his season high for tackles while playing all but six of the Colts' 63 defensive snaps Week 18. The rookie seventh-round pick has played in a very prominent role in the team's secondary with nickel cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) sidelined over the past four games. As a result, Thomas has recorded 20 tackles and three passes defended, including two interceptions, over this span. He should have a chance to continue adding to this strong end to his rookie season Week 18 against Houston.