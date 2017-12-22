Colts' Ronald Martin: Signed to active roster
The Colts promoted Martin from their practice squad to the active roster Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Martin will fill the open roster spot created by placing tight end Brandon Williams (concussion) on injured reserve. Martin will likely be a depth option in the secondary while seeing time on special teams.
