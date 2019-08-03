Martin signed a contract with Atlanta on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Martin joins Hamp Cheevers as Atlanta's newest additions to the secondary, with the team continuing to do their due diligence on potential backup defensive backs. Cornerback Rashard Causey (hamstring) and long snapper Kyle Vasey, meanwhile, were released Friday in corresponding moves. The 26-year-old Martin has appeared in 13 games for the Jets and Colts across four NFL seasons, and will join a committee of potential backup free safeties that includes Sharrod Neasman, Chris Cooper, and potentially even Damontae Kazee as an emergency option should Ricardo Allen (Achilles) miss time with injury.

