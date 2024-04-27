The Commanders selected Sinnott in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Even with the Zach Ertz addition, tight end was a glaring need in Washington. Sinnott is the second tight end off the board, and rightfully so. He was one of the top producers at his position in his final year at Kansas State with 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns on 76 targets. In fact, that made him the Wildcats' leading receiver by nearly 100 yards. The production put him on the draft radar, but his combine performance made him a legit second-round prospect. Sinnott runs a 4.68 40 with top percentile scores in his jumps and in the cone drill. That blend of production and athleticism will get him on the field in the nation's capital sooner rather than later, especially with only Ertz standing in his way.