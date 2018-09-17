Corey Coleman: Cut by Patriots

Coleman was cut by the Patriots on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Coleman's time with the Patriots is over after less than one week, as New England now needs his roster spot in order to bring in Josh Gordon, who the team acquired in a trade with the Browns on Monday. There are plenty of organizations around the league that could still use Coleman's help at receiver, though, so the 2016 first-rounder may not be out of work for long. Prior to signing with the Patriots, Coleman reportedly worked out for a number of teams, including the Cardinals and Eagles.

