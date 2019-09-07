Simpson (undisclosed) was waived from Tampa Bay's injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear what type of injury Simpson is dealing with. The Richmond product wound up on the Buccaneers' injured reserve Sunday after clearing waivers, but now he must focus on getting healthy and finding another opportunity elsewhere.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories