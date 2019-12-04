Play

Thompson (arm) won't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Bears, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Since Jeff Heath (shoulder) has been ruled out, Thompson is expected to make his second straight start. The 26-year-old was was solid in Week 13 against the Bills with four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

