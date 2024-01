Vaughn was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the running back has an ankle injury.

After a promising preseason, Vaughn failed to carve out a prominent role in the regular season. The 5-foot-6 running back out of Kansas State was frequently left inactive on game days and finishes his rookie campaign with 23 carries for 40 yards, as well as seven catches on as many targets for 40 yards.