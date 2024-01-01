Vaughn carried the ball twice for two yards and caught his only target for 10 yards in a Week 17 win over the Lions.

With Rico Dowdle (ankle) unavailable, Vaughn stepped in as the backup to Tony Pollard and saw a modest workload in a 20-19 victory. It was still the rookie's highest tough volume since Week 5, as the diminutive speedster has been inactive for all but two games since then. The Cowboys will be looking to lock up the NFC East title in Week 18, so Vaughn figures to see minimal involvement again even if Dowdle sits out a second straight game.