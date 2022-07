Garibay now has competition for the Cowboys' kicking job following the team's signing of Lirim Hajrullahu, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prior the move, Garibay, who signed with the Cowboys on May 2 after going undrafted in April, had been the team's only kicker. Now the Texas Tech product is in line to compete with the 32-year-old Hajrullahu, a former CFL player, who has four regular season games (all in 2021) worth of NFL experience.