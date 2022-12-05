Joseph is expected to start opposite Trevon Diggs moving forward, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
With Anthony Brown going down with torn Achilles' tendon in Sunday's win over the Colts, Joseph will likely replace him on the perimeter moving forward. The cornerback has appeared in 11 games this season, recording 14 tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble while operating mostly as a special-teams option. The 23-year-old will now look to prove why he was worth a second round selection in the 2021 Draft when he steps into a larger role next week and beyond.
