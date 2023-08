Joseph (back) participated in Dallas' practice Saturday, the team's official site reports.

The cornerback injured his back on June 7 and had to leave that day's session. A second-round pick in 2021, Joseph recorded 20 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble last season in 16 games (including one start). The 23-year-old is projected to play a backup role behind Trevon Diggs in 2023.