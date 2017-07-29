Cowboys' Luke McCown: Signs with Dallas
McCown agreed to a deal with the Cowboys on Friday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.
The Cowboys were fortunate for the latter portion of the 2016 season to have Tony Romo providing depth at quarterback behind Dak Prescott, but it looks like there will be a competition in training camp this year to determine the No. 2 man. McCown, who has played the backup role throughout the majority of his career, will be entering his 14th season in the league. He worked behind Drew Brees in New Orleans for the last four seasons, tallying one start in the process and performing reasonably well in that opportunity -- 335 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The veteran will compete with Kellen Moore for the second-string role in training camp.
