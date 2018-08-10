Cowboys' Rod Smith: Carries eight times in preseason debut
Smith carried eight times for 32 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional six yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
With Dak Prescott under center on the opening drive, Smith gashed the defense for 15 yards on his initial carry and chipped away as the unit moved down the field en route to the end zone. He didn't enjoy the same level of success after some of the other backups began to enter the game, but his contribution with the first unit was notable. Rookie Bo Scarbrough generated 52 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, but he'll likely be in the mix for the scraps left over behind Ezekiel Elliott and Smith once the regular season begins.
