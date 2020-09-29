site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rod Smith: Cut from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
The Giants cut Smith from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Giants let Smith go and opted to sign veteran RB Alfred Morris to the practice squad. Smith played six games in 2019 but played almost exclusively on special teams.
