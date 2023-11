Leavitt was waived by the Packers on Monday.

Leavitt has appeared in all 10 games for the Packers this season, mostly doing work on special teams. However, with Aaron Jones (knee), AJ Dillon (groin) and Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder) all dealing with injuries and the Packers on a short week, Green Bay needed to create space to sign Patrick Taylor to their 53-man roster off of the Patriots' practice squad.